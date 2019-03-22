"Use your power to make Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation public. Demand that Attorney General Barr release Mueller's complete report and underlying evidence, using subpoena power if necessary, and compel testimony from Mueller and Barr."

After Robert Mueller's nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General William Barr spent just two days reviewing the special counsel's report to compile a summary that raises as many questions as it answers.

While Barr's four-page interpretation of Mueller's report is completely inadequate, it did acknowledge that Mueller did not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice – despite what Trump claims.1 Given Barr’s previous public record of bias against Mueller’s inquiry,2 we need to see the facts for ourselves.

Mueller's investigation resulted in nearly 200 criminal charges against 34 people and three companies.

Mueller's investigation resulted in nearly 200 criminal charges against 34 people and three companies.3 Six senior Trump officials are heading to prison, pleading guilty or facing indictment.

But Barr's four-page summary leaves far too many questions unanswered. It doesn't address the Trump Tower meeting with Russian spies, the secret real estate deal with the Kremlin or clarify which Trump official ordered Roger Stone to act as a conduit with WikiLeaks.

Congress needs to see the full report and the underlying evidence. If the Trump administration fails to provide it or unnecessarily redacts key information, Congress must use its subpoena power to get the truth. Congress should also bring Barr and Mueller in to testify immediately, so that the public can hear from them directly.

The House of Representatives already voted unanimously to call on Barr to release the entire Mueller report to the public. Yesterday, House Democrats gave Barr a short deadline to deliver the report and underlying evidence. Every member of Congress must support this effort to use its authority to make sure Barr can't bury what Mueller learned.

Tell Congress: Use your power to make special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation public.

