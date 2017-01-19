It's absolutely unconscionable: Since January of last year, four people have died after being exposed to deadly paint strippers like the ones commonly sold at Lowe’s Home Improvement, one of the largest home improvement stores in the country. Yet the company still refuses to remove the product from its shelves.

Lowe's sells popular paint stripping products containing methylene chloride and N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP), highly toxic chemicals linked to lung and liver cancer, fetal development issues, miscarriage, stillbirth and neurotoxicity.1

Yet, even after our allies at Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families sent the company a warning more than a year ago about these toxic products, one of their customers tragically died after using one of these paint strippers.2 This inaction by Lowe's is shameful, and we must speak out now to prevent any more deaths from these toxic products.

Tell Lowe's: Stop selling deadly paint strippers immediately.

Every year, 60,000 workers and more than 2 million consumers are exposed to these toxic chemicals, and since 1980, at least 64 people have died from exposure to methylene chloride.3,4

In early 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed banning methylene chloride and NMP from paint products, but late last year, after taking heat from the chemical industry, Scott Pruitt's EPA announced plans to "indefinitely postpone" bans on these dangerous chemicals in consumer products.5 While the EPA recently signaled a possible reversal to this disastrous policy after mounting public pressure, we simply can't trust the agency's intentions given its anti-science agenda and coziness with the chemical industry.6 As consumers, we have the power to demand that Lowe's take a stand, even if Trump's EPA refuses to act.

As a mother of one of the victims put it, "My son shouldn’t have died this way and no one else should lose a loved one to these deadly products."7 That's why we must take action now to demand that Lowe's removes these products immediately before any more tragedies occur.

Tell Lowe's: Stop selling deadly paint strippers immediately.

Thanks for all you do.

References: