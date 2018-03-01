Back in January, Trump issued a set of policies to fast-track oil and gas fracking on our public lands.1 Now we're seeing the awful results.

The Trump administration plans to auction off 4,200 acres around the Little Colorado River for oil and gas development.2 Thanks to Trump's reckless pro-fossil fuel policies, officials are planning to sell drilling rights to this public land without any public input, tribal consultation or environmental review.

Our public lands are not for fracking and they are not for sale. Earlier this year, activists were successful in forcing the Trump regime to cancel the sale of oil and gas leases on our public lands at Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.3 With enough pressure, we can do it again.

Tell the Trump regime: Don't frack the Little Colorado River basin.

The northern Arizona lands slated for fracking are within three miles of Petrified Forest National Park. Drilling and fracking in the area threatens to deplete and pollute groundwater in the Little Colorado River basin and harm the habitat for threatened species.4

But for Trump, selling off drilling rights is the only priority when it comes to our public lands. Trump policies require agency officials to “ensure quarterly oil and gas lease sales are consistently held.”5 Any time the oil and gas industry proposes public lands to frack, the Bureau of Land Management is required to act quickly to process the auction.6 Public participation is no longer mandatory, and the public has only 10 days to protest a lease once it's finalized.7

But we have the power to stop this. We know because the Trump administration halted a similar sale just months ago at Chaco Canyon. Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he paused the sale because “there have been some questions raised.”8 In other words, we raised our voices so loud he could no longer ignore us.

Tell the Trump regime: Don't frack the Little Colorado River basin.

