What did Trump nominee Kathy Kraninger know about locking children in cages, and when?

The sounds and images emerging out of Trump's child internment camps have shocked Americans and the world. This horror wasn't just created by Trump and his racist cabinet secretaries Kirstjen Nielsen and Jeff Sessions. It was created by bureaucrats across Trump's entire administration. They should all be held accountable.

One of those bureaucrats, Kathy Kraninger, is Trump's nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She currently works as a deputy in the Office of Management and Budget, overseeing and providing policy advice to the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. That places her right in the thick of the Trump administration's decision to separate children from their parents.1

Progressive champions Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown have put a hold on Kraninger's nomination and demanded that she come clean about her involvement in the child internment policy, and they need our help.

Stand with Warren and Brown: Force Kathy Kraninger to come clean about her role in Trump's child internment policy.

Kraninger's nomination to lead the CFPB was already controversial: She has no relevant experience and appears to be a stalking horse to allow current CFPB Acting Director Mick Mulvaney, her boss at OMB, to continue his campaign of destruction at the agency.2

Now, Sens. Warren and Brown have revealed that Kraninger may have played a role in crafting Trump's unconscionable practice of separating undocumented children from their parents and interning them in cages in detention facilities. At OMB, her job is to oversee and help with policy implementation at seven executive branch agencies, including those implementing Trump's horrible policy. The question is what exact role Kraninger played – what meetings she participated in, what advice she gave, and what memos or analyses OMB prepared in order to move forward.3

Warren and Brown have demanded a full accounting of all meetings, emails and memos from Kraninger. Every bit of pressure on the administration helps undermine its attempts to criminalize immigrants and terrorize families – and naming and shaming officials like Kraninger shows there is a political price for complicity in Trump's evil. We need to show that these two senators have tens of thousands of people standing behind them.

