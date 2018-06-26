"Brett Kavanaugh is a right-wing anti-abortion extremist. Protect women's health and rights and do everything in your power to block his confirmation to the Supreme Court."

The stakes couldn't be any higher for women right now.

Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh is a right-wing extremist and anti-abortion operative.1 If confirmed, he could undo decades of progress for women's rights, ramp up attacks on Planned Parenthood, and make Trump and Mike Pence's nightmare of outlawing abortion in our lifetime a reality. We must to do everything we can to block him.

To keep Kavanaugh out of the Supreme Court, we need every Senate Democrat and at least one pro-choice Republican like Sens. Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski to reject his confirmation. Speak out now to demand that they stand with women and vote no on Kavanaugh.

Tell the Senate: Stand with women. Block anti-abortion operative Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump is already escalating Republicans' war on women. If we allow him to appoint a second judge to the Supreme Court, it will get even worse.

Courts have been the strongest line of defense against some of Republicans' most extreme anti-women attacks, but now Trump is weakening that firewall, and we're already seeing the effects. Trump's first Supreme Court appointee Neil Gorsuch recently cast the deciding vote to reverse a California law that made it harder for anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to deceive and entrap women.2 This dangerous decision sanctions these fake health clinics and supercharges their efforts to steer women away from Planned Parenthood and scare them into carrying unwanted or life-endangering pregnancies to term. We cannot afford to have another Trump judge on the Supreme Court who could do even more damage to women's health and rights.

Trump said he would only nominate Supreme Court judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade and Kavanaugh fits the bill.3 He is an anti-women, anti-abortion zealot with a long track record of restricting women's access to abortion and birth control.

Kavanaugh recently wrote a scathing dissent of a decision allowing Jane Doe, an undocumented young woman, to access abortion. 4

He backed an anti-choice organization that wanted to give employers the right to use religion as an excuse to deny employees birth control coverage in a case against the Affordable Care Act. 5

Under the George W. Bush administration, he oversaw the nominations of some of Bush's most extreme anti-choice judges.6

We have the power to block Kavanaugh, but it's not going to be easy. To win this fight, we need every Senate Democrat to vote in lockstep against his confirmation and at least one Republican to vote with them. That's why we're joining forces with our friends at Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America to build massive public opposition to Kavanaugh and keep the pressure on the Senate to stop his confirmation.

Thanks for taking action to protect women's rights.

