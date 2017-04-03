“Stop financing corporations like CoreCivic and The Geo Group that build and manage private prisons and immigrant detention centers and make enormous profits from the suffering of immigrants and communities of color."

The petition to all major banks that finance or profit from private prisons and immigrant detention, including JPMorgan Chase, reads:

Trump’s racist, anti-immigrant administration is a boon for private prison corporations and the banks that finance them.1 They stand to make enormous profits off the suffering of immigrant people.2,3

Right now, major banks like JP Morgan Chase (JPMC) finance CoreCivic and The Geo Group, the largest private prison and immigrant detention corporations in the nation.4 JPMC’s CEO Jamie Dimon is also normalizing Trump’s dangerous agenda by serving on Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, despite massive pressure from shareholders to step down.5

In order for us to fight back on Trump’s war on immigrants, we must expose the financial institutions that are backing his hate and build a massive public outcry demanding that they cut all ties to Trump’s racist regime and get out of the dirty business of deportations and mass incarceration. As shareholders, account holders and consumers, we have the power to force banks like JPMC to act.

Tell JP Morgan Chase and all major banks: Stop financing private prison and immigrant detention corporations.

Our country’s mass incarceration crisis is already destroying communities of color.6 Immigration enforcement officers are ripping families apart and detaining immigrants for months and sometimes years before they even see a judge. Now, the racist bigots in the White House and Department of Justice are empowering federal agents to terrorize, arrest and imprison more immigrants.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) locked up more than 30,000 undocumented immigrants a day in inhumane and overcrowded detention centers last year.7 Trump’s hateful administration just increased ICE’s incarceration quota to 80,000 immigrants a day and is planning to expand the department’s workforce and infrastructure to reach that daily goal.8 If Trump and his heartless party succeed at appropriating tens of millions of taxpayer dollars for their mass deportation machine, they will need private prison corporations to help them build it.

Private prison corporations like CoreCivic and The Geo Group are notorious for exploiting immigrant detainees for cheap labor and forcing them to live in inhumane conditions.9 Nine detainees have filed a class-action lawsuit against The Geo Group for allegedly forcing more than 50,000 immigrants imprisoned in its detention centers to work for less than one dollar a day.10 The U.S. Bureau of Prisons canceled its contract with a CoreCivic prison in New Mexico after reports of its cruel treatment of sick inmates gained national attention.11 Now, ICE has contracted with the same prison to detain immigrants, without demanding any changes to the institution’s practices.

Trump’s and Republicans’ immigration crackdown means more immigrant arrests, more taxpayer funded detention centers and more business for morally bankrupt private prison corporations. We can throw a huge wrench in their plans by making sure that banks like JPMC refuse to back thier xenophobic agenda.

Tell JP Morgan Chase and all major banks: Stop financing private prison and immigrant detention corporations.

No corporation should profit from the suffering of immigrants and communities of color. In May, our friends at Make the Road New York organized a massive protest against JPMC’s investments in immigrant incarceration at its annual meeting.12 Last week, they organized another protest outside of JPMC's offices in New York. Add your name now to help ramp-up the pressure even more.

Thank you for speaking out.

