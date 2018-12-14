"Investigate acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for potentially misleading the Senate during his confirmation process, failing to pay debts his company lawfully owed and violating the Hatch Act."

Petition to the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform, Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and Senate Committee on the Budget:

Donald Trump devoted a portion of his State of the Union to claiming that investigating his corruption would somehow harm the economy and followed it up with angry tweets calling constitutional oversight "presidential harassment."1

Trump and his corrupt cronies need more investigation, not less.

News recently broke that Mick Mulvaney, Trump's acting chief of staff, may have lied to the Senate in 2017 when it was considering his confirmation as head of the Office of Management and Budget. The potential perjury was about a dodgy land deal in which his company tried to avoid paying its legal debts.2 The case is tied up in court – but there must be a separate, impartial investigation into Mick Mulvaney's potential wrongdoing.

The Mueller investigation into Trump's Russia ties is just the start of the corruption. There is evidence that Trump and his family are profiting from holding office. Companies are spending money at his hotels to influence him. He and his family have lied to investors, and multiple members of Trump's administration broke the law. That is before you consider the ongoing investigations from the New York Attorney General and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the New York Times' revelation that Donald Trump and his father dodged taxes for decades.3

It appears we can add Mick Mulvaney to Trump's list of overwhelming corruption. The non-partisan watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has called for an investigation into one of Mulvaney's complex real estate deals. Mulvaney's company took out major loans and invested heavily in a piece of land. When the market went sour and he had to sell rather than develop the land, Mulvaney created a new company and figured out a way for that company to get all the proceeds. In the process, he dodged paying back one of the original lenders.4

All of this violates the ethics standards of someone in such a prominent position, but it gets worse. Mulvaney told the Senate that the deal was over and done even though the lender sued him in court – in other words, it appears that he lied.5

On top it all, CREW believe Mulvaney violated the Hatch Act by using government resources to benefit the Trump reelection campaign. That is no surprise – after all, Mulvaney once publicly told a group of bankers that as a congressman he only took meetings with people who donated to his campaigns.

Mulvaney appears to be just another corrupt, lying Trump official even though he is in one of the most powerful positions – chief of staff – in the country. We cannot let him escape investigation.

Thank you for speaking out.

