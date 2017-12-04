"Stand up for the constitution and our democracy. Begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump."

Donald Trump just asked his attorney general to end Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion with Trump and his campaign.1This is obstruction of justice, plain and simple.

Trump thinks he is above the law. Congress must prove him wrong. If Republicans fail to hold Trump accountable, they will be responsible for allowing our democracy to become an autocracy.

Tell Congress: It's time to impeach Trump.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has yielded multiple indictments of high-level Trump associates.2 In fact, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial began this week.3 The closer Mueller's investigation has gotten to Trump and his inner circle, the more Trump has lashed out at the Department of Justice. But he just crossed a bright red line. As members of Congress remarked in response, Trump telling Sessions to end the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is obstruction of justice.4

Both times Congress initiated impeachment proceedings in the last century were for obstruction of justice – Bill Clinton for perjured testimony and Richard Nixon for trying to stop the Watergate investigation.5

If the person in the White House acts as if he can break the law with impunity, our very democracy is under grave threat. Only Congress has the constitutional authority to hold him accountable for this abuse of power. The only way we can preserve our democracy is for Congress to immediately begin impeachment proceedings.

Tell Congress: Defend our democracy. Impeach Trump.

Mueller’s investigation is one of the last defenses we have to keep Trump in check. It is critical that we draw a line in the sand now to protect his investigation.

Intense and unyielding public pressure can sway even Republicans to resist Trump. Even Jeff Sessions' recusal from matters relating to Russia was not a given – CREDO members like you spoke out in the wake of the news that he lied under oath about his own involvement with Russia. But we know it will not be easy to get Republicans to act.

In the coming months we'll be pressuring every member of Congress to go on the record on whether they think impeachment proceedings should move forward. We'll keep a tally of who has and hasn't called for impeachment and put heavy pressure on those who do not support impeachment to justify their position in the face of clear evidence of Trump's obstruction of justice.

If there is any hope of preserving our democracy, we must demand that Congress acts now. Will you sign the petition?

Thank you for speaking out.

