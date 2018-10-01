"There is no room for an accused sexual predator and liar on the Supreme Court. Brett Kavanaugh faces credible accusations of sexual assault and perjury and should be impeached. Initiate impeachment proceedings to remove him from the federal bench."

Last fall, hundreds of thousands of survivors and allies across the country started a powerful movement to block Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. We showed up en mass at the capital, shared our stories online and soon after turned out to elect the most diverse House of Representatives in this country's history.

Kavanaugh may be sitting on the court now, but this fight is far from over. Because of us, Democrats are now in control of the House of Representatives — which means we must unleash our grassroots power on House members and demand that they use every tool at their disposal to impeach Kavanaugh.

Tell the House of Representatives: Investigate and impeach Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault and lying under oath in 2004 and 2006 and at least 30 times during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.1 Not only is lying under oath unacceptable, but perjury is an impeachable offense. This fact is not lost on Democratic House members. Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse recently went on record saying that, "There's no question [Kavanaugh] committed perjury during the confirmation hearings." 2

Here are some lies Kavanaugh told during his confirmation hearing:

Kavanaugh said he first heard about Deborah Ramirez' allegations when "The New Yorker" published them on Sept. 23. But text messages show that Kavanaugh and his team were trying to refute Ramirez’s allegations before they became public. 3

Kavanaugh claimed to have “no connections” to Yale, explaining “I got there by busting my tail.” But Kavanaugh’s grandfather attended the school, giving him an advantage as a legacy student under Yale's admissions policies. 4

Kavanaugh said that he and Dr. Ford did not travel in the same social circles. But Dr. Ford dated Kavanaugh's friend Chris Garrett (aka Squi), whom Kavanaugh mentioned repeatedly in his testimony, in the summer of 1982. 5

Kavanaugh said that none of the gatherings on his calendar included the group of people that Dr. Ford identified. But a July 1 calendar entry included the same people that Dr. Ford said attended the gathering. 6

Kavanaugh claimed that "all the witnesses who were there say it didn’t happen." But Dr. Ford's friend Leland Keyser, one of those Dr. Ford says was present, said she believes Dr. Ford's allegation. 7

These lies matter. Each one undermines Kavanaugh's denials of the multiple sexual assault claims against him. Each one calls into question his trustworthiness and ability to be an impartial and honest jurist. Because lying under oath is an impeachable offense, these lies also open Kavanaugh up to blackmail by anyone who could expose him, a risk that FBI agents are supposed to assess during background checks. But it is clear that the FBI did not conduct a real investigation.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, already promised that if Democrats took over the House, he would open an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct and perjury against Kavanaugh.8 It's time to make good on that promise.

We must hold each and every House Democrat accountable and demand they preserve the legitimacy of the Supreme Court by immediately launching impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh.

