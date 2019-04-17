Attorney General William Barr lied under oath to Congress and the American people and is now refusing to be held accountable.

In an explosive letter obtained by Democrats in the House of Representatives this week, Robert Mueller wrote to Barr that his summary of Mueller's report "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office' work and conclusions," and sowed "public confusion about critical aspects of the results" 1 This letter directly contradicts Barr's April testimony before the House Committee on appropriations that he did not know whether Mueller agreed with his summary. On Thursday, Barr refused to testify before the House Committee on the Judiciary. 2

Barr is misleading the American people and stonewalling Congress to cover for and protect his corrupt boss. His actions disqualify him from being the nation's top law enforcement officer. Congress must stand up for the rule of law and start the work of impeaching Barr now.

For two years, Trump sought to sabotage and block the Mueller investigation. It's clearer today than ever that his selection of Barr for attorney general was part of that obstruction. Since taking office, Barr has acted as the president's personal publicist and defense attorney. His top priority has been to protect Donald Trump at the expense of the rule of law. Barr repeatedly met with White House officials prior to the release of the redacted report to discuss its contents. For weeks, the White House prepared their rebuttal, while Congress and the American people were left in the dark.2 Barr's press conference to spin the public's view of the report was a shameless attempt to control the media narrative and give Trump room to claim he'd been exonerated. And now, Mueller's letter proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Barr is incapable of being the country's chief law enforcement officer.

Many Democrats are calling on Barr to resign, but there's no way a partisan hack engaged in a massive cover-up on behalf of a lawless president is going to resign just because Democrats say he should. Democrats have real power, especially in the House of Representatives, and it's time for them to use it to defend our democracy by investigating and exposing Trump and his lackeys, and doing everything they can to take away their power.

Republicans have repeatedly made clear that they are going to do nothing to rein in Trump. That gives Democrats, especially Speaker Pelosi and Democrats in the House of Representatives, an urgent choice to make: Will they continue to play politics as usual or will they step up to use all the tools at their disposal, including impeachment, to defend our democracy?

