Hyatt is about to host a conference for the largest anti-Muslim hate group in the country.1

ACT for America spreads anti-Muslim propaganda, denigrates American Muslims, and backs some of the most extreme policies in the country to attack Muslims and legalize anti-Muslim bigotry.2 By hosting the group's biggest gathering of the year, Hyatt is enabling and sanctioning its hateful agenda. We cannot allow that to happen.

Hyatt Hotels claims to be global champion of diversity and inclusion. This is the company's chance to prove it. Speak out now to demand that Hyatt cancel its contract with ACT for America and refuse to host any of its conferences.

Next week, hundreds of anti-Muslim extremists will flood Arlington, Virginia for ACT for America's national conference at the Hyatt Crystal City. This is a gathering of people who have conspired on some of the most diabolical tactics, campaigns and policies to stoke anti-Muslim fear and hate in the United States and strip Muslims of their civil rights.

ACT for America's founder Brigitte Gabriel believes that Islam is not a religion but a totalitarian political ideology and Muslims do not deserve the freedoms of worship and association enshrined in the First Amendment.3 Under her leadership, Act for America:

Pushed for nearly 200 "anti-Sharia" state laws to legalize Islamophobia and demonize Muslims. 4

Trained chapter members to infiltrate universities and spy on Muslim students. 5

Organized anti-Muslim protests in more than 20 cities across the country.6

Some of the most morally bankrupt members of Trump's administration have direct ties to this hate group. Michael Flynn, convicted felon and former Trump national security advisor, served on the Board of ACT for America. Former Trump counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka spoke at one of the group's conferences. And Trump's CIA director, torturer Mike Pompeo won the ACT for America's National Security Eagle Award in 2016.7

With anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise and hate groups widening their networks and building strength in the highest offices of government, we cannot sit by while Hyatt Hotels enables ACT for America's extremist agenda and helps spread hate.

While other companies like Hilton, Airbnb, Sofitel and the Willard Hotel have refused to host hate groups and disassociated themselves from bigots, Hyatt is choosing to be on the wrong side of history and continues to rebuff calls to cancel its contract with ACT for America.7 That's why CREDO is teaming up with our friends at Muslim Advocates to build massive public pressure against Hyatt Hotels and force it to reverse course and do the right thing. Will you add your voice now?

Tell Hyatt Hotels: Stop enabling anti-Muslim hate. Cancel your contract to host ACT for America's national conference.

