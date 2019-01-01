"Push back on Trump's racist wall by funding affordable housing. Pass the Public Housing Tenant Protection and Reinvestment Act and invest in repairs and construction of new public housing alternatives."

Trump wants his racist wall so badly he declared an illegal national state of emergency in order to build it.

During the shutdown and subsequent negotiations, too many Democrats played into Trump's hand by giving him a "down payment for the wall" and offering up "smart wall" proposals that would reinforce the police state along the border. We need Democrats to propose bold alternatives instead of legitimizing Trump in any way.

Our nation is facing a massive affordable housing crisis, and countless families struggle to keep a safe and sound roof over their heads.1 Rep. Maxine Waters' Public Housing Tenant Protection and Reinvestment Act would help fix that. We need to build momentum to pass it today.

Tell Congress: Build affordable housing now.

Here's how it could work: For starters, the bill would repeal the Faircloth Limit, which bans the construction of new public housing even as old buildings fall into disrepair. It is the brainchild of a far-right Republican from the era of so-called welfare reform and should have been repealed years ago. With Faircloth gone, Congress would have multiple options to allocate funds for economy-boosting repairs to public housing units and to constructing new "public option" housing that frees people from the clutches of predatory landlords.2

Predatory landlords – like Donald Trump and his family – get rich by squeezing every last dime out of the families that live in their dangerous and dirty buildings. We witnessed the disastrous effects during the shutdown as millions of low-income renters and families faced eviction because funding lapsed. Had the shutdown continued into March, millions of people who receive Section 8 vouchers – in which the government pays private landlords – could have lost their homes.3 Rep. Waters' bill would also create new protections for at-risk tenants.4

America faces a massive affordable housing crisis. Rents are increasing, and Trump is making it worse. Whether it is the Green New Deal or an affordable housing boom, Democrats must propose progressive alternatives rather than play into Trump's racist fear-mongering.

Tell Congress: Build affordable housing now.

References:

Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images