"Stand up for the Constitution and our democracy. Begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump."

Racist. Conman. Crook.

Michael Cohen's marathon testimony before Congress yesterday was a powerful reminder not only that Donald Trump thinks he is above the law and can commit impeachable offenses without consequence, but that congressional Republicans will stoop to ever-lower levels to defend their president.

Congress has the constitutional authority and moral responsibility to hold Trump accountable, and no one at this moment has a more important role than House Democrats. But they are holding back instead of boldly leading. Now is not the time for timidity or political calculations, it is time to defend our democracy.

Tell House Democrats: Start an impeachment investigation now.

We owe much of what we know about Trump's obstruction of justice to the Mueller investigation, which CREDO members have been defending with everything we've got. But Democrats keep using the excuse of an imminent Mueller report to kick the can on consideration of impeachment.1

The investigation cannot be our only line of defense against Trump's threats to our democracy. We have to demand that Democrats use the full scope of their investigatory and subpoena powers right now in parallel with Mueller's investigation and immediately begin impeachment proceedings.

That starts with showing them there's massive support for impeachment, reminding them that we will have their backs if they lead boldly, and being clear that we hold them accountable for their cowardice if they fail.

Will you sign the petition? Tell House Democrats to start an impeachment investigation against Trump now.

Thanks for fighting back.

References:

Heather Caygle, Sarah Ferris, and Melanie Zanona, Pelosi and top Dems won’t bite on impeachment despite Cohen bombshells," POLITICO, Feb. 27, 2019.

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images