The comment to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reads:

Donald Trump has launched another insidious attack on the health and rights of women and LGBTQ people.

His Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has introduced a new rule that would allow health care providers to use religion or morality as an excuse to deny women and LGBTQ people basic health care.1

We need to show that there is massive opposition to this anti-women, anti-LGBTQ attack and go on the record against it now. The more comments we submit before the March 27 deadline, the brighter the light we shine on Trump’s bigoted and sexist regime.

Comments needed: Don’t let Trump’s HHS give health care providers a license to discriminate.

The Trump administration is already trying to destroy the Affordable Care Act, Title X and Medicaid. Now, HHS’ new rule would give hospitals, doctors, nurses and other health care providers a license to discriminate. It would:

Sanction the scores of Catholic hospitals that routinely deny women emergency abortion care and other lifesaving reproductive health services. 2

Shield health providers who refuse to give rape victims emergency contraception. 3

Protect doctors and nurses who provide substandard care to LGBTQ people or refuse to treat them.4

Women and LGBTQ people already face stigma as well as financial and geographic barriers when they try to access health care. This new rule would make it even harder for them to get the care they need and allow health care providers to undermine their ability to make decisions about their bodies.

To make matters worse, Trump’s HHS isn’t just offering up this dangerous new rule, it has also perverted its Office of Civil Rights to protect bigoted doctors and nurses. HHS’ office of "Conscience and Religious Freedom" will defend health care providers who impose their personal religious beliefs on their patients and deny them care.5

We cannot remain silent while Trump and the anti-choice bigots running his administration continue to gut the health and rights of women and LGBTQ people. We must make sure that every attack is met with massive public opposition. That’s why CREDO is teaming up with our friends at Planned Parenthood and Transgender Law Center to flood HHS’ inbox with public comments against its dangerous policy. Will you submit a comment?

Thank you for standing up for women and LGBTQ people.

