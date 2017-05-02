"Reject attempts to sabotage basic protections that keep Americans safe. No Democrat should be supporting the corporate handout Regulatory Accountability Act."

Corporate Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is teaming up with Republicans to make Steve Bannon’s dreams come true.

Bannon is not only an unapologetic white nationalist, but has long dreamed of sabotaging the government’s ability to protect Americans from runaway corporate power. For a long time, Republicans have pushed bills that would hamstring regulators by adding miles of red tape. Democrats should resist giving giant corporations free rein to scam, poison and exploit – not help.

Sen. Heitkamp now has co-sponsored a bill with Republican Rob Portman, a longtime enemy of environmental protections and Wall Street reforms – and Sen. Joe Manchin, a member of the Democratic Senate leadership, has signed on.1 We need to make it clear that this abandonment of progressive values is completely unacceptable.

Tell Senate Democrats: Oppose the corporate handout Regulatory Accountability Act.

Trump and House Republicans have already put Americans at risk by freezing or slashing rules that keep workers safe from toxic dust, protect the environment, prevent Wall Street scams, restrict access to guns and more. But this bill is perhaps the greatest threat because it might actually pass the Senate.2

Heitkamp and Portman’s bill, misleadingly named the Regulatory Review Act, would give big business free rein to do what it pleases. Regulators trying to protect their families and neighbors already have to jump through hundreds of hoops and wait years to put commonsense rules in place. Heitkamp wants to make that even harder by forcing regulators to do a “cost-benefit analysis" over and over, at every step in the process. These analyses rely on industry data and inevitably echo corporate claims about “cost” while undercounting public benefits.3

The strategy of crippling regulators with “cost-benefit analyses” is the brainchild of conservative lawyer Eugene Scalia, the son of extreme right-wing Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.4 CREDO members and our allies have fought off similar packages in the past. But with corporate Democrats like Heitkamp and Manchin consistently opposing the public good, we need to keep the pressure on.

Conservatives push “cost-benefit analyses" solely as a way to paralyze the people who keep us safe, and Democrats should not be helping.

Strong regulators are essential to make sure capitalism works and America stays strong and healthy. They help make sure markets are fair, protect our air and our water, and ensure that we’re not taken advantage of giant corporations or gouged by Wall Street banks. We need to strengthen our regulators and make sure they are always working for us, not tie up their hands.

Thank you for speaking out.