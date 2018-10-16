Climate change is one of the biggest threats to our communities. Yet, there are still institutions choosing fossil fuels over our lives even when their own research points to the progression of the climate crisis.

Harvard University is one of many Ivy League schools invested in fossil fuels despite publicly claiming that its top priority is fighting climate change.1 Harvard in particular prides itself on being a leader in climate research and policy. Harvard students and faculty have even taken on Amazon and many are leading the fight for environmental justice.

Yet, Harvard University continues to profit from the devastation of our environment. At nearly $40 billion (and growing), Harvard's endowment is one of the largest in the world.2 It is time for the university to make their commitment to climate justice real for the sake of not only their students, but also communities everywhere. If enough of us raise our voice and sound the alarm, we can push Harvard to stop investing in the climate crisis.

Tell Harvard: Divest from fossil fuels now.

Harvard says "universities have an accountability to the future" and "a special role and a special responsibility in confronting the challenges of climate change and sustainability."3. But the truth is that Harvard is failing to live up to its own standards.

The good news is: People are fighting back. In efforts to hold the school accountable to its claims, students, alumni and other activists are campaigning for the university to divest from fossil fuels. And thanks to climate justice movement leaders, divestment has become one of the best tactics in the fight against climate change.

Harvard claims that it can change the industry for the better by investing in companies that heat up the planet.4 We know that’s not true. The only way to change corporate behavior, which relies on capitalism, is to stop putting money into every business model that does harm. Many U.S. colleges and universities have already divested from fossil fuels. Harvard has no excuse.

The climate crisis is not only a matter of protecting the environment, but a matter of protecting human rights. No institution claiming to prepare students for the future should be involved in tearing it apart.

