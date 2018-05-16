Donald Trump's pick to lead a key agency that protects pensions has no relevant experience and no background in the field.

Gordon Hartogensis only has one qualification: He is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's brother-in-law.1

It's not just that Donald Trump is a hypocrite making grand promises to 'drain the swamp' while doing the exact opposite. He is also putting American workers' retirement at risk in the process. We have to expose him.

Tell the Senate: Say no to Trump's unqualified pension nominee.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. protects the current and future pensions of 1.5 million people. In theory, the agency steps in to help when economic downturns put working people's earned benefits at risk. But over the last 15 years, we have seen more and more pension funds in trouble after self-interested corporate CEOs and sleazy Wall Street bankers teamed up to make risky investments with pension funds – leaving the PBGC with a big deficit.2,3

Gordon Hartogensis is utterly unqualified to step in at such an important moment. The White House resorted to touting his 'business experience' from running his family's trust fund and a few years working senior positions at technology companies. His major qualification is that he is married to the sister of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Mitch McConnell.4

Rewarding well-connected elites matters more to Trump than looking after people who work for a living. As Scott Amey of the Project on Government Oversight put it, “This seems to be another example of who you know rather than what you know."5

This is the perfect storm of Trump's utter disregard for working people combined with his corrupt and unethical administration. We need to make sure this nomination does not slip through under the radar but becomes a clear example of Trump's failure.

Thank you for speaking out.

