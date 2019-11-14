"Your stonewalling on gun control is costing American lives. Take action now to pass reforms that will restrict access to firearms and keep weapons of war off the streets."

Mitch McConnell has blood on his hands.

Another school shooting just claimed the lives of two students in Santa Clarita, California.1 That's two more people to add to the growing body count of McConnell's failure to act on gun control. Sign now to demand that he stop blocking legislation that will save lives.

If McConnell continues to put his party and the NRA before the safety of the American people, the country's gun violence epidemic will get worse – and fast.

The statistics are chilling. There have been 38,000 incidents of gun violence in 2019, with 20,000 people injured and 10,000 people killed.2

McConnell is standing in the way of important gun reforms that would restrict access to firearms, keep weapons of war off our streets and save lives. That is unacceptable.

