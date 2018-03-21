Greyhound buses are rolling traps.

Since Trump took office, Customs and Border Protection agents have boarded Greyhound buses to check the immigration status of passengers without probable cause or a warrant at an alarming rate.1 These interrogations and warrantless searches are not only terrifying for Greyhound customers, but also violate their civil liberties and Fourth Amendment rights.

Greyhound has the power to stop CBP from harassing its customers, but it is refusing to do so. As customers and consumers we have the power to force it to act. Speak out now to demand that Greyhound protect its passengers by keeping immigration agents off its vehicles.

Tell Greyhound: No more warrantless searches

Trump's war on immigrants is getting worse. Over the past few weeks, his administration has unleashed immigration enforcement to arrest and jail more pregnant women, separate and detain immigrant families, and prosecute parents who enter the country with their children seeking asylum.2

We cannot sit by while Trump's cruel and racist regime enacts policies to throw more immigrants behind bars. And we certainly cannot let companies like Greyhound enable CBP to racially profile, terrorize and violate the constitutional rights of people who look like immigrants. Recently, in Indio, California, CBP agents pulled a Latinx man off a Greyhound bus and held him for questioning because his shoes looked “suspicious,” as if he had just crossed the border.3 In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, CBP officers seized a Jamaican woman on a Greyhound bus, questioned her without an attorney and threw her in jail.4

ACLU recently sent a letter to Greyhound executives demanding that they block immigration enforcement agents from boarding and searching vehicles without a warrant.5 But so far, Greyhound has refused to act and doubled down on its cowardly commitment to collaborate with Trump's deportation army.6 That is unacceptable.

Every corporation that enables Trump's anti-immigrant regime needs to feel the full force of our resistance. Speak out now to demand that Greyhound stop collaborating with immigration agents and protect the constitutional rights of its passengers.

Thanks for speaking out.

