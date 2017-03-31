“Stop promoting crisis pregnancy centers. Take down ads that intentionally lie to women about abortion once and for all.”

Google is lying to women seeking abortion.

In at least 20 regions across the country, crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) that do not provide health care and spread lies about abortion appear above Google search results when women use the platform to find the nearest abortion provider.1

Tell Google: Stop promoting fake health clinics. Take down ads that intentionally lie to women seeking abortion.

In 2014, our friends at NARAL and UltraViolet forced Google to investigate and remove deceptive CPC ads, but recent reports reveal that they are appearing again.2 When women use keywords like abortion and birth control in Google search, ads that point to religiously affiliated anti-abortion CPCs show up at the top of search results.3

CPCs infringe on women’s ability to freely and safely access medical care. While CPCs pose as reproductive health care clinics, many are staffed by volunteers with no medical qualifications. They discourage women from using birth control, shame women seeking abortion and give out misinformation about the procedure. Some have even advised women to stay in abusive relationships.4

CPCs often use clickbait-y and ambiguous language in their ads like “Think you are pregnant? Get answers” or “Considering abortion?” to entrap women and draw them away from real health care providers like Planned Parenthood that offer medically accurate health advice and safe, legal abortion.

Four years ago, Google said it removed these ads because they were “misleading, inaccurate and deceitful.” We need to make sure that Google keeps its word and takes them down once and for all. That’s why CREDO is teaming up with our friends at UltraViolet to expose Google’s continued promotion of fake health clinics and demand that it stop now.

Thanks for taking action.

