"Don't let Monsanto interfere with vital cancer research. Stand up for science and continue to fully fund the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer."

In 2015, the World Health Organization's cancer research program classified the primary ingredient in Monsanto's pesticide Roundup as a probable carcinogen.1

Now Rep. Lamar Smith, the Republican chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, has threatened to cut off the agency's funding in retaliation.2

The World Health Organization's vital cancer research shouldn't be subject to the whims of politicians doing the bidding of corporate campaign contributors. We need an overwhelming backlash to stop this attempt to silence scientific research in its tracks.

Since Monsanto introduced its "Roundup Ready" corn and soybeans in 1996, American agriculture has increased its usage of pesticides dramatically – using more than 500 million additional pounds of glyphosate – the primary ingredient in Roundup – and other pesticides.3

Researchers have long studied a suspected link between glyphosate and kidney disease in farmworkers.4 Through its cancer research arm, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the World Health Organization brought together 17 oncology experts from 11 countries to review the available scientific literature. They found that glyphosate is a "probable carcinogen."5

It should come as no surprise that Monsanto rejected their findings. Monsanto uses the same playbook as Big Tobacco and Big Oil – casting doubt on science in order to continue peddling a dangerous product.

Just like oil companies, Monsanto has found a willing shill in Rep. Lamar Smith, who has made a career out of undermining science to help out industry. Smith has attacked the National Science Foundation, fought environmental regulations and rejected climate science.6 Now during a sham hearing he called simply to bash science on behalf of Monsanto, he frighteningly suggested that the World Health Organization's funding should be cut.

It is outrageous that Smith is willing to threaten public health to help out their industry friends. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States, with approximately 39 percent of Americans expected to be diagnosed during their lifetimes.7 Undermining research that could help save lives to protect Monsanto's profits is unacceptable.

We need to raise our voices now to stop Smith before his dangerous shilling for Monsanto gains any momentum in Congress.

