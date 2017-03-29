"Support real solutions that reform health care by cracking down on Big Pharma. Pass The Improving Access to Affordable Prescription Drugs Act."

Despite the demise of Trumpcare, Republicans have not given up on their dream of stealing health care from millions of Americans.1 We stopped one bill for now, but we need to stay on offense.

Americans still pay the highest prices in the world for pharmaceutical drugs, and too many still must choose between groceries and medicine. Republicans are the party of no health care. Democrats need to be the party of better health care. That means cracking down on Big Pharma’s price gouging, and Sen. Al Franken and Democratic allies in the Senate have a bold, comprehensive bill to do just that.2

It’s time for a show of force to highlight that progressives have the courage to take on Big Pharma and bring down prescription drug prices.

Stand with Sen. Franken: Fight Big Pharma. Lower drug prices.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley and more are standing alongside Sen. Franken and pushing for the most comprehensive bill to reform American health care by bringing down prescription drug prices.3

Big Pharma is one of the biggest drivers of our high health care costs. Massive pharmaceutical monopolies rake in money with little incentive to innovate or lower prices. Drug companies have successfully lobbied to bar Medicare from using its massive buying power to negotiate lower drug prices, inflating the market for pharmaceuticals. They buy up exclusive rights to drugs and jack up the price, like “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli did.4

This bill tackles prescription drug prices on multiple fronts by promoting:5

Transparency , forcing drug companies to be open and honest about how they arrive at their ridiculous prices

, letting Medicare negotiate discounts, monitoring price spikes, and allowing the importation of safe and affordable drugs from Canada

, from new funding for research and trials to awarding prize money for new cures

, from new funding for research and trials to awarding prize money for new cures Competition, ending tax breaks for Big Pharma’s constant television ad campaigns and boosting generic drugs.

Repealing health care is off the table. Fixing the Affordable Care Act and expanding it by moving toward Medicare for All and cracking down on high drug prices are the only options the American people will accept. This bold bill shows that progressives have health care solutions that will benefit all Americans, and we need to get behind it in a big way.

After a long campaign promising to take on Big Pharma, it took Trump less than two weeks to echo the Wall Street line. At a White House event, immediately after talking to pharmaceutical representatives, Trump said nothing about price negotiations or importation. Instead, he promised tax cuts and fewer safety rules on companies that already rake in record billions in profits.6

A huge show of support for this new bill will help show the clear contrast between Trump Republicans, who want to help Big Pharma and health insurance companies, and Democrats who stand with everyday Americans who need health care. Let’s show that progressives have solutions – and keep the pressure on Congress to take positive steps instead of floating new health care repeal plans.

Thank you for speaking out.