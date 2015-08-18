Bill O’Reilly needs to go. News recently broke that Fox News and its parent company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. have paid millions of dollars to silence women who made allegations of sexual harassment against Fox’s top anchor.1

Fox News has a misogyny problem. Last summer, it was CEO Roger Ailes, who allegedly used his power to demean, objectify, and harass women and create a toxic culture of sexism at Fox News. 21st Century Fox fired him, but gave him $40 million as part of his exit package. Now it’s O’Reilly, the network’s most-reliable racist and misogynist as well as its top money maker, who is under the spotlight.

While Fox fails to act, massive grassroots outrage has forced more than 50 advertisers to abandon “The O’Reilly Factor.”2 Pressure from the public, including more than tens of thousands of CREDO members, helped push Ailes out last year. We need to make our voices heard just as clearly now.

Tell 21st Century Fox: Fire Bill O’Reilly.

After the Ailes scandal, 21st Century Fox executives claimed a commitment to “maintaining a work environment based on trust and respect.”3 But their actions speak louder than their words. Since Ailes’ departure, the company settled with two women who claimed they were harassed by O’Reilly and learned that O’Reilly had settled with a third.4 The U.S. Attorney’s office is currently investigating whether Fox hid settlement payouts from investors by paying them as salaries.5 These are not the actions of a company trying to rid itself of a toxic culture of misogyny and sexism.

The toxic culture is not just behind-the-scenes at Fox. Media Matters and Bloomberg have documented countless instances of on-air sexism and misogyny on a range of Fox News’ programs:6,7

Women are treated as sexual objects and subjected to constant comments about their appearance.

Hosts and guests use inappropriate and demeaning language to refer to women.

Hosts and guests put forth messages that reinforce sexist and misogynistic ideas about husbands’ dominance and control over their wives, the inappropriateness of women’s equality in the workplace and women being responsible for sexual assault or harassment.

The massive exodus of advertisers is finally putting a dent in O’Reilly’s ability to pull down massive profits for Fox. 21st Century Fox executives have spent years covering for O’Reilly’s reported pattern of sexual harassment and brushing off concerns about his racism, xenophobia and misogyny.8 They will continue to do that unless we keep the pressure on now. That’s why we’re joining our friends at UltraViolet to demand O’Reilly’s bosses take him off the air for good.

Thanks for standing up to misogyny today.

