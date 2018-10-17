Trump's corruption, racism and anti-immigrant agenda are getting more dangerous every day. But no matter how extreme, Trump knows his hate and greed will always have a platform: Fox News.

Hosts and guests on Fox News offer a steady stream of racist rhetoric and paranoid conspiracy theories to keep Trump's approval ratings high among his Republican base. With a perfect feedback loop between Trump and his friends at Fox, it is no surprise that white supremacist violence and unchecked government corruption are on the rise.

What's more surprising is that Fox's extremist rhetoric is paid for by seemingly mainstream companies like Progressive Insurance, Office Depot and Chevrolet.1 These companies should not be supporting Fox's hate. By putting the spotlight on advertisers, we can defund Fox News and turn off the firehose of hate and lies.

Tell Fox News advertisers: Stop funding hate.

Without help from Fox News – and the advertisers who fund it – Trump could not have executed his midterm election strategy of creating hysteria around a caravan of families seeking asylum. The network systematically drums up xenophobia and racist fears. One guest on Laura Ingraham's show said that the caravan is seeking “the destruction of American society and culture."2 Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked whether the caravan would bring disease,3 and another host casually asked a Trump official whether the migrants would be shot at.4

Fearmongering leads to violence. The shooter who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue said he was motivated to kill because of the congregation's support for immigration.5 His twisted logic depends on believing the kinds of conspiracy theories that Fox News promotes. The network characterizes the caravan as an invasion,6 and promotes the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that powerful Jewish elites are responsible.7

Fox News has always stood for far-right extremism. But with Trump in power, the network is pumping up the hate and fear to new heights. In today's increasingly toxic media climate, hate crimes are rising, especially against Jews.8 The suspect who sent pipe bombs to the homes of Trump's political opponents unsurprisingly had a Twitter feed full of Fox News clips, and his first target was Jewish philanthropist George Soros, who is frequently demonized by the network.9

Funding Fox News means supporting the intensification of racist violence. Fortunately, companies are already starting to recognize that sponsoring Fox's hate is a losing proposition. A number of companies have left the network or refused to sponsor its most hateful shows.10

The household brands still advertising on Fox News don't want to be associated with the inevitable outcomes of the hate they are funding. If we keep up the pressure, we can push more companies to do the right thing and cut ties with Fox News.

