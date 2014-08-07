When a Canadian mining company tried to build a massive open-pit mine near Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay, we thought we had stopped them. CREDO members and more than 1 million others told the EPA that Bristol Bay must be protected from the planned Pebble Mine. We won a major victory when the EPA announced it would cancel a dangerous plan to remove vital environmental protections for Bristol Bay, home to the world's largest salmon fishery.1

But now the mine's backers are trying to build the Pebble Mine anyway, claiming they can somehow make a notoriously toxic mining process safe. And last week, the Army Corps of Engineers released a plan to fast-track the mine's environmental review process.2

Our best hope of stopping the mine now is to make sure it doesn't get funded. Most of the mine's investors have already dropped out, but one company, First Quantum Minerals, is considering investing more than a billion dollars in the mine. Without their money, the mine may never happen.

Tell First Quantum: Don't invest in the Pebble Mine.

If it does get built, the Pebble Mine would be the largest mine of its type in North America. The mine itself would cover up to 6.9 square miles, with an 18-square-mile wastewater pond to store the 10 billion tons of potentially toxic waste the mine is expected to generate.3 A burst dam at a similar mine's wastewater pond dumped more than 4.5 million cubic meters of toxic waste into nearby lakes and streams.4 This is exactly the kind of environmental disaster that could happen in Alaska if the Pebble Mine moves forward.

First Quantum is considering an investment of $150 million to help the Pebble Mine move forward with permitting and then a subsequent investment of $1.35 billion to develop the mine development.5 We expect the company to make a decision in the coming weeks, so now is the time to let it know the world is watching.

