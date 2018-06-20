Are your hard-earned savings funding detention centers for immigrant families?

Fidelity and Vanguard are two of the biggest funds managing retirement savings and pension holding. Huge numbers of Americans have savings with Vanguard and Fidelity – possibly including you, or someone you know. Fidelity and Vanguard are also majors holders of shares in CoreCivic which, along with GEO Group, is building private prisons for Trump's racist and cruel immigration policy.1

Tell Fidelity and Vanguard: Stop funding Trump's immigrant prisons.

Funds like Vanguard and Fidelity manage so much money that they can have an outsized influence over corporate policies and practices. But because they rely on individual savings, they are also susceptible to mass public pressure.

Vanguard and Fidelity together own 20 percent of shares in CoreCivic, and stakes in GEO Group as well. CoreCivic and GEO Group are private-prison companies that have built many of the detention centers that house families and parents whose children Trump's goons tore away from them. Sixty percent of Trump's incarcerated immigrants are held in private prisons built by companies like CoreCivic and GEO Group.2

Instead of decriminalizing and reuniting immigrant families, Trump's recent executive order replaced ripping families apart with indefinitely jailing them. Meanwhile incarcerated parents still search desperately for their children and countless kids are missing due to the Trump administration's heartless neglect.3

The ugly truth is there are many people getting rich off of Trump's crusade to terrorize immigrant families, and we need to make doing so absolutely toxic.4 That starts with calling out the mainstream funds – like Fidelity and Vanguard – that are providing funding and financial legitimacy to Trump's unconscionable policies. We need to raise the stakes and convince Fidelity and Vanguard to drop investments in private-prison companies like CoreCivic and GEO Group.

