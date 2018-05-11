"Release all documents related to the Black Identity Extremist designation, drop the classification immediately and stop spying on Black activists."

Donald Trump's FBI is still using its racist domestic terrorism designation known as Black Identity Extremist (BIE) to surveil and harass Black activists.

The agency invented BIE so it could use invasive counterterrorism tactics to spy on people and groups who are confronting white supremacy head on and fighting for Black liberation.1

Our friends at the Center for Media Justice and ACLU just sued the FBI to make all documents related to BIE public.2 Will you add your name now to help turn up the pressure? The more people who sign the petition, the more momentum we build to expose the FBI's racist spying and end the BIE designation once and for all.

Tell the FBI: Stop spying on Black activists and drop the racist BIE designation now.

Since day one of his administration, Trump has demonized and criminalized people who pose the greatest threat to his white supremacist regime. His deportation force is targeting Black and Brown immigrant organizers. And his Muslim ban continues to tear apart American families.

The BIE classification is a dangerous weapon that the government could use to silence dissent. It gives the FBI the power to punish Black activists and systematically sabotage Black-led movements like the Movement for Black Lives.

Trump may be escalating state violence against communities of color, but undermining the struggle for Black liberation is nothing new for the United States government.

The FBI surveilled and harassed Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and members of the Black Panther Party through its covert COINTELPRO program designed to infiltrate, discredit and break apart Black-led movements in the '50s, '60s and '70s.3

Now the FBI is using these racist tactics again. Last year, Texas activist Rakem Balogun was monitored, jailed for five months and then released as part of a BIE investigation.4

The greatest enemy of the state is Trump himself. The FBI should focus on investigating his corrupt regime instead of enabling his racist agenda.

