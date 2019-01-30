"Stand up for survivors of Donald Trump's cruel zero-tolerance and family separation policies. Pass the Families Belong Together Act."

Ripping immigrant children from their families is an unconscionable act.

Yet multiple Trump officials revealed last week that they failed to raise any flags or concerns about this cruel policy. They appear to have carried it out without hesitation.1

Until Congress holds every Trump enabler accountable and the government frees and reunites every family it tore apart, this crisis will continue to plague the lives of immigrant survivors and the American people. Rep. Joaquin Castro and Sen. Richard Blumenthal recently introduced legislation that would begin to repair the damage Trump's zero-tolerance and family separation policies inflicted on asylum seekers.2 Speak out now to demand that Congress pass this important bill.

Tell Congress: Pass the Families Belong Together Act.

A horrific new report just revealed that thousands of immigrant children have been sexually abused in detention centers over the past four years. It also showed that complaints of abuse sharply increased when Trump took office.3

This report further proves that ICE and CBP are dangerous rogue agencies. They already have long records of abuse, mismanagement and corruption, made worse by Trump's racist regime. No one – especially children – belongs in ICE custody. Despite all this, a majority of Democrats just joined Republicans in passing a DHS budget bill that expands this violent deportation force. Democrats need to do better.

Passing the Families Belong Together Act is a step in the right direction. It would give many immigrant survivors of Trump's zero-tolerance and family separation policies the opportunity to:4

Return to the United States and get their green card.

Qualify for citizenship so that they can fully access medical treatment in the United States.

The bill would also increase funding for federal programs to educate immigrant children and parents on their legal rights and help facilitate their access to counsel.

Even though the Families Belong Together Act has no chance of becoming law under this administration, it's important that we build momentum for it now and force every member of Congress to make their positions clear. Will they stand with a racist administration that is escalating state-sanctioned child abuse or immigrants and the progressive allies who have their backs? Add your name now to make sure Democrats and Republicans of good conscience do the right thing.

Thanks for speaking out.

