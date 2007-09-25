“Pass H.R. 1447, the Fair and Equal Housing Act, to protect LGBTQ people across the country from housing discrimination.”

Nobody should face discrimination, especially when it comes to something as basic as having a roof over their head. But for LGBTQ people living in dozens of states across the country without basic anti-discrimination protections, this type of bigotry is all too common.

Congress has a chance to do something about it. H.R. 1447, the Fair and Equal Housing Act, would ensure that LGBTQ people nationwide are federally protected against housing discrimination.1 We have to make sure Congress hears how important this is to LGBTQ people and allies across the country. Can you help turn up the pressure now?

Tell Congress: Pass H.R. 1447, the Fair and Equal Housing Act to protect LGBTQ people from housing discrimination.

The Fair and Equal Housing Act, which was introduced earlier this year, would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected characteristics under the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which already prohibits discrimination based on race, skin color, national origin, disability, sex, religion and familial status.2

When these protections aren't in place, anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the housing market is pervasive. In a 2015 survey, over 25 percent of transgender people surveyed had experienced housing discrimination based on their gender identity.3 Gay and lesbian couples also face serious discrimination.4

Many in the LGBTQ community are already subject to physical and emotional violence and discrimination in public and private spaces. But instead of protecting their LGBTQ constituents from bigotry, extremist Republican legislators in states across the country are relentlessly trying to legislate away their rights. The Fair and Equal Housing Act would bring equal housing protections to LGBTQ people regardless of their state legislators' politics.

The majority of Americans support equal protection under the law for LGBTQ Americans, but in most states, people can be fired from their jobs, evicted from their apartments, or denied services because of their sexual orientation or gender identity and presentation.5

Passing the Fair and Equal Housing Act will be an uphill battle, especially with our current bigoted, Republican-held Congress. But now is the moment to build momentum, make sure that all politicians know that this is something that Americans care about and show them that standing against equal rights for LGBTQ people is standing on the wrong side of history. We have to make sure Congress feels the pressure.

Thank you for standing up for LGBTQ rights.

