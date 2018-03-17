Tell Facebook: Come clean about data breach.

"Immediately notify the 50 million Facebook users whose personal information was secretly collected by Trump’s data firm Cambridge Analytica and refuse access to any third-party vendors currently using the information."

The Trump campaign accessed the private personal data of 50 million people without their knowledge, and Facebook is responsible.1

A whistleblower recently revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a shady right-wing campaign firm, gained access to the private information of 50 million people on Facebook and used it to create “psychographic profiles” of Americans that may have helped the Trump campaign hijack the 2016 election. Facebook knew about the leak as far back as 2015 and neither said nor did anything.2

Facebook is now scrambling to do damage control and potentially facing a massive fine from the Federal Trade Commission.3 But we still don’t know whose data the Trump campaign accessed, and we won’t until Facebook comes clean and notifies users.

Cambridge Analytica’s CEO called the data the “secret sauce” that helped Donald Trump secure the White House.4 Cambridge Analytica is a secretive right-wing campaign firm backed by the far-right billionaire Stephen Mercer that worked closely with a former Mercer favorite, white supremacist Steve Bannon, on the Trump campaign. Company executives have been caught on tape bragging about its unethical tactics – including hiring prostitutes to blackmail politicians.5

For years, Facebook allowed third-party app developers using its platform to access the private data both of users of their apps and all of their friends. One app with less than 270,000 users accessed 50 million profiles and created a dataset that a researcher provided to Cambridge Analytica. The Federal Trade Commission punished Facebook in 2011 over the company’s poor privacy standards and is investigating whether this new revelation violates Facebook’s settlement.6

Still, no one knows who these 50 million people are – or even if the Trump campaign or other entities are still exploiting their data.

We cannot let Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg lawyer up and try to spin their way out of this one. We need to pressure Facebook to come clean about the breach, notify everyone affected and block anyone – including the Trump campaign – who might potentially use this data from Facebook’s platform.

