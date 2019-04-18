Fight back against Facebook disinformation
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump had a secret dinner during Zuckerberg's last trip to the capital, and Americans deserve to know what they discussed.
After all, Facebook lets lying right-wing outlets like Breitbart "fact check" the news and anyone put outright lies in political ads. Zuckerberg has been palling around with racist media figures like Tucker Carlson while promising to "fight" Democratic candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren – and now he's dining with Trump.1
Facebook is a massive source of right-wing disinformation that may be making promises to Trump behind closed doors. We need Congress to investigate.
Tell Congress: Investigate Facebook's role in the right-wing disinformation machine.
Facebook's toxic role in distorting our democracy goes way beyond Zuckerberg and Trump's budding alliance. Facebook:
- Promotes right-wing news outlets – letting racist, lie-filled sites like the Daily Caller and Breitbart.com flag misleading posts on its platform and boosting sites like the Daily Wire – while penalizing left-wing organizing.2,3
- Profits off the Trump campaign – to the tune of more than $1 million per month for false advertisements and promotions for contests without winners – while adopting an official policy allowing ads to contain outright lies.4,5
- Permits hate speech – to the degree where rhetoric on the platform is credibly linked to violence and even genocide – while providing advertisers the ability to target and instigate violent groups like self-identified "jew haters."6,7
Now, we learn that Zuckerberg and Trump-supporting Facebook board member Peter Thiel dined with Trump last month. It marks the second time in recent months that Zuckerberg has met with Trump, and the public is in the dark about what they discussed. These secret meetings come while Facebook is under investigation by 47 state attorneys general and regulators in multiple nations, and just after the company paid a record-breaking $5 billion fine for privacy violations that allowed a right-wing firm to help sway the 2016 election.8,9,10
Facebook is corrupt, arrogant, out-of-control – and dangerous. If the company is actively helping spread right-wing disinformation or looking the other way while propagandists stir up violence, the public deserves to know.
Thank you for speaking out.
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images