“The NRA is a dangerous extremist group, and NRATV is one of the main ways it spreads its hateful rhetoric. Stop providing NRATV on your platform.”

NRATV is the gun lobby’s propaganda arm. It spreads dangerous misinformation and inflammatory, racist rhetoric to further the NRA’s “guns everywhere” agenda. And it’s brought to you by Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku, that help amplify the NRA’s extremist voice by offering NRATV on their platforms.

Since the Parkland shooting, thanks to activism from CREDO members and people all over the country, the NRA has been under relentless attack. Polling after the Parkland shooting showed record high support for gun control as well as a growing belief that the NRA’s policies are bad for the country.1 Corporations are abandoning their NRA partnerships in droves.2

Now is the time to go after the NRA from every angle. That’s why we are joining with our friends at Everytown for Gun Safety to increase the pressure on NRATV providers. The more of us who raise our voices, the stronger our pressure will be.

Tell Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku: Dump NRATV.

NRATV promotes dangerous conspiracy theories, racially charged rhetoric and violent demonization of the NRA's political opponents.3 Their hosts and guests have recently compared their political opponents to Nazis and ISIS, seemed to advocate for violence against peaceful protesters, demonized the Black Lives Matter movement and relentlessly attacked the media. After Parkland, NRATV hosts and guests “spoke chillingly of leftist plots to confiscate weapons, media conspiracies to brainwash Americans into supporting gun control and a “deep state” campaign to undermine President Trump.”4

There is no question that the NRA is to blame for our country’s gun violence epidemic. There is also no question that our activism is closing the gap between their power and ours. Part of our power is consumer power, and now is the time to use it.

Streaming services like Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku need to know that we expect them to make ethical decisions about the content they provide on their platforms. They also need to get the message loud and clear that we will hold them accountable if they continue to promote the dangerous extremism that comes from NRATV.

Thanks for helping us stand up to the NRA.

