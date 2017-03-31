“Protect Dreamers and other immigrants from Donald Trump’s hate. Add your name to the discharge petition to force a vote on a clean DREAM Act now.”

It’s time for House Democrats to take the lead and push for a clean DREAM Act now.

In the last few months, Senate Democrats failed four times to use their power to pass the DREAM Act as part of a must-pass spending bill.1 All but three of them – including some of our progressive champions – recently voted for a racist compromise bill to protect Dreamers in exchange for cuts to legal immigration and funding for Trump’s wall of hate.2

With Senate Democrats cowardly caving to Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda, the obligation to stand up for Dreamers falls on the House of Representatives. A few months ago, immigrant rights groups and progressive allies pushed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to file a discharge petition to force a floor vote on the DREAM Act in the House. Speak out now to demand that all House Democrats and Republicans of good conscience add their names.

Tell the House: Force a vote on a clean DREAM Act now.

A discharge petition allows a simple majority of the House – 218 members – to go around leadership and bring a bill to the floor for a vote. So far, 196 members of the House have signed the DREAM Act discharge petition.3 That’s just 22 short of the signatures needed to force a vote on the bill, which is why we must keep pushing.

The DREAM Act is still the only bipartisan bill – backed by the majority of the country – that would restore and expand the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program without endangering other immigrant communities. But instead of calling a vote on the DREAM Act, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell want to tie protection for Dreamers with cuts to legal immigration, increased immigration enforcement and border militarization, and funding for Trump’s wall of hate. We cannot allow that to happen.

Pushing the discharge petition through will not be easy. Republicans will fight tooth and nail to avoid being forced to vote on the DREAM Act and publicly show whether they care more about giving Trump his anti-immigrant priorities or the well-being of their constituents, but we have the power to pressure them to act.

House Democrats and Republicans of good conscience must make a choice: Will they resist the racist bigot in the White House and force a vote on the DREAM Act or help him use Dreamers as bargaining chips to uphold white supremacy? It’s up to us to make sure they do the right thing.

Tell the House: Force a vote on a clean DREAM Act now.

Thanks for all you do.

References: