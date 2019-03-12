"Pass a clean Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 6) with no right-wing poison pills that would hurt other immigrant communities."

We must keep fighting to make the dream of citizenship real for every immigrant in the country.

That includes resisting Donald Trump's hateful administration and pushing Congress to pass legislation that would reverse his racist policies.

Democrats in the House of Representatives just introduced a bill that would give a pathway to citizenship to three groups of immigrants whose protections were stripped away by the Trump regime.1 Speak out now to demand that Congress pass this important bill.

Tell Congress: Pass a clean Dream and Promise Act.

Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as one of his first acts as president, putting Dreamers who call this country home at risk of deportation. His administration also ended protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who escaped brutal civil wars and climate disasters when it rolled back the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforcement Departure (DED) programs.

The Dream and Promise Act of 2019 would restore protections for more than 2.5 million DACA, TPS and DED recipients and make the dream of citizenship possible for them.

As we continue to fight for a country where migration is no longer criminalized, supporting legislation to block Trump's racist policies is important.

If we can get Congress to pass the Dream and Promise Act – without any right-wing poison pills that would hurt other immigrant communities – it would move the fight to stop Trump's anti-immigrant administration one huge step forward.

It's going to take massive public pressure to make sure Congress passes a clean version of this bill, which is why we need to join together now to make our demands crystal clear and show Democrats and Republicans that we will hold them accountable if they fail. Will you add your name now?

Tell Congress: Pass a clean Dream and Promise Act.

Thanks for speaking out.

References: