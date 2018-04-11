"Don't let the Trump administration make the country's mass incarceration crisis even worse. Pass the Detention Oversight Not Expansion Act (S. 2849/H.R. 5820) to block the construction of more immigrant detention centers and increase ICE' oversight and accountability."

No more Trump internment camps.

The Trump regime already jails up to 40,000 immigrants a day – including children – in inhumane detention facilities across the country.1 With Trump's DOJ criminally prosecuting all undocumented immigrants, that number will skyrocket. We cannot sit by while Trump's racist regime throws more Brown and Black people behind bars.

One way Congress can block Trump's mass incarceration agenda is to stop him from expanding and building more immigrant detention centers. Sen. Kamala Harris' Detention Oversight Not Expansion Act (DONE Act) does exactly that. Speak out now to demand that Congress pass this important bill.

Tell Congress: Stop Trump's mass incarceration agenda. Pass the Detention Oversight Not Expansion Act now.

ICE’s mismanagement of the immigration detention system has resulted in a network of hundreds of jails riddled with reports of abuse and human rights violations. Immigrant detainees have filed complaints about excessive solitary confinement, physical abuse, medical neglect that has led to death, and sexual assault in ICE run prisons.2,3 In the vast majority of cases, immigration officers carry out these abuses with relative impunity. More than 95 percent of all cases of alleged misconduct have resulted in “no action taken” by the federal government.4 That is unacceptable.

Immigrant detention facilities are also cesspools of corruption. The ACLU is suing a detention center in Georgia for forcing immigrant detainees to work for basic necessities like food and soap.5 No member of Congress should help Trump sanction or expand these horrific immigrant internment camps.6

It's important to remember that before Trump, some undocumented immigrants were free until their day in court, staying with family members or sponsors. Now, Trump has given ICE agents a mandate to jail every undocumented immigrant at the border and the DOJ a directive to criminally prosecute them in mass trials. That's why Trump wants to expand and build more prisons.

The DONE Act would obstruct Trump's racist immigration policies by blocking the expansion and construction of new immigrant detention facilities and increasing ICE's oversight and accountability.7 Speak out now to demand that Congress backs this bill.

