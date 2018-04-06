"Stop Donald Trump from locking up more immigrants and make sure the Department of Homeland Security treats immigrants in its custody with fairness and dignity. Do everything you can to pass the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act."

Donald Trump wants to put more immigrants behind bars, including pregnant women and asylum seekers. We must act now to stop this from happening.

Democratic Reps. Adam Smith and Pramila Jayapal have introduced legislation that would reduce the number of people the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) holds in immigration custody and ensure that those who it detains are treated with fairness and dignity.1

Speak out now to urge every member of Congress to support this important bill.

Tell Congress: Support the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act.

Trump's latest blitz attack on immigrants would make the country's mass incarceration crisis even worse.

Trump has unleashed immigration agents to arrest and jail more pregnant immigrants.2 His administration plans to lock up every person immigration enforcement arrests at the border even though many are legally seeking asylum.3 And just recently, Trump's Department of Justice ended a program that educates immigrants in often remote detention facilities about their rights.4 With the recent Supreme Court decision that allows the federal government to detain immigrants indefinitely5, Trump's latest xenophobic attacks would empower DHS to put more immigrants behind bars and keep them there for years. That is unacceptable.

The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act would obstruct Trump's hateful plan. It would:6

End mandatory or "no bail" detention for immigrants.

Bar the federal government from using private prisons and county jails for immigration detention.

Establish enforceable standards for DHS detention facilities to ensure the humane treatment of detainees.

Require clear oversight, accountability and transparency of DHS detention facilities.

This bill would not only decrease the number of immigrants that DHS imprisons, but also put civil detention and accountability standards in place to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) abuse of people in its custody. ICE detains immigrants in hundreds of poorly managed private prisons and county jails that are plagued with detainee complaints of sexual assault, physical abuse and excessive use of solitary confinement.7

Trump's cruel administration will continue to target, lock up and abuse immigrants if we let it. That's why CREDO is teaming up with our friends at the National Immigrant Justice Center, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health and the Women's Refugee Commission to build a groundswell of support for the humane treatment of immigrants and this bill. Will you add your name now?

Tell Congress: Support the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act.

Thank you for taking action.

