Donald Trump's decision to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for more that 315,000 Central American, Haitian and Sudanese people was a racist attack.1

Trump made his motives clear when he called African and Caribbean countries "sh*tholes" and then gut protections for Black and Brown immigrants. In fact, a federal judge recently cited Trump's racist rants as evidence that the administration's decision to restrict TPS was guided by "animus against non-white, non-European immigrants."2

To stop Trump from institutionalizing hate, we must use all the tools at our disposal to hold his regime accountable for its racist and potentially unlawful policymaking. Many members of Congress are already pushing the DHS inspector general to investigate the administration's TPS decision. Will you add your voice to their call now?

TPS was established by Congress in the 1990 Immigration Act. It's a designation that allows people from countries destabilized by natural disasters or in the grips of armed conflict to work and live in the United States.

Recent reports reveal that career diplomats advised against terminating TPS for people from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua, but the Trump administration did it anyway.3 Senior officials warned former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that these countries were in no position to take back tens of thousands of U.S. deportees and their American-born children, who could be targeted for attacks. When the Trump regime ignored the warnings and ended TPS for these groups, Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee investigated the administration's decision making process. They released a report showing that Tillerson and other Trump officials undermined the Department of State's regional experts to advance the White House’s anti-immigrant objectives. Ending TPS to advance a racist political agenda falls outside the bounds of the TPS statute and potentially the law. 4 We cannot let Trump or any of his collaborators in the administration get away with this.

TPS holders have survived brutal civil wars, horrific climate disasters and U.S.-backed military regimes that tore their countries apart. They represent the very best of America, courageous resilient people who risked it all to build a better future for themselves and their children. We cannot sit by while Trump attempts to destroy their lives and institutionalize xenophobia and hate. The DHS inspector general should immediately investigate Trump's racist TPS decisions and hold him and his lapdogs accountable.

