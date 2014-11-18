Health insurance companies are raking it in – even as they raise out-of-pocket costs on struggling American families or leave patients scrambling to access their doctors or medicine.1

The Affordable Care Act provided health care to millions and instituted tough new protections. In the future, we need Medicare for All as a simple and commonsense alternative. But until then, we need new protections for Americans still under the thumb of greedy private insurance companies and to stop Trump from making things worse.2

Progressive champion Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a new bill to do just that – and Sen. Bernie Sanders has signed on as a co-sponsor.3 Sen. Warren's legislation would produce cheaper, more dependable health insurance and oppose Trump's sabotage, but she needs our help to force Congress to act.

Stand with Sen. Warren: Demand cheaper, more dependable health care coverage.

Too many Americans are paying too much, facing unexpected costs or losing access to the doctors and treatments they need. On top of it all, the Trump administration has been deliberately trying to sabotage the protections that do exist by undermining cost-sharing agreements and efforts to publicize the Affordable Care Act.4

Sen. Warren's new legislation would fight back on all fronts:5

Resisting Trump's sabotage by ensuring funding for Affordable Care Act outreach and mandating participation in cost-sharing agreements that keep prices down.

by ensuring funding for Affordable Care Act outreach and mandating participation in cost-sharing agreements that keep prices down. Outlawing insurance company tricks like rationing access to doctors with incredibly narrow provider networks, dropping medicines or doctors in the middle of treatment and charging people hundreds of dollars for accidentally going to a no-longer-covered doctor.

like rationing access to doctors with incredibly narrow provider networks, dropping medicines or doctors in the middle of treatment and charging people hundreds of dollars for accidentally going to a no-longer-covered doctor. Make coverage cheaper by capping premiums for those who do not qualify for subsidies at a percentage of income and calculating costs based on the best plans.

by capping premiums for those who do not qualify for subsidies at a percentage of income and calculating costs based on the best plans. Call insurance companies' bluff by mandating the same level of protections and care in private markets as in Medicare and Medicaid and forcing companies that participate in those programs – some pulling in nearly 60 percent of profits from Medicare and Medicaid alone – to also participate in the ACA marketplaces.

As Sen. Warren put it, “So long as private health insurance exists, we should require these companies to provide coverage that is at least as good and priced as reasonably as the coverage offered by our public health care programs."6 She is right – and that is why we need to ramp up the pressure on Congress to act.

Since the demise of Trumpcare, Republicans have turned to the Trump administration to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, while CREDO members and our progressive allies have pushed for Medicare for All. We won't stop working until we reach that goal. But until we get there, we will need to protect Americans from the worst abuses of insurance companies. Right now, that means getting behind Sen. Warren's bill.

Let's show that the progressive wing of the Democratic party has pragmatic short-term fixes as well as long-term commonsense goals – and call out Republicans who care only about insurance company profits – by speaking out now.

Thank you for speaking out,

