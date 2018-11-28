"Lead the resistance to Donald Trump and confront his white supremacy head on. Block funding for the border wall and Trump's rogue deportation force."

Donald Trump's two-year tantrum over a border wall is about to cost the country another government shutdown.1

Any Democrat even entertaining the thought of running to unseat Trump in 2020 should be leading the fight to block every part of his white supremacist wish list, especially the wall.

Now is the time for every Democratic 2020 hopeful to prove to the American electorate that they have what it takes to stand up to Trump's hate; lead with moral clarity; and stop attacks on immigrants, refugees and all communities that Trump and his collaborators are terrorizing.

Tell Democratic 2020 hopefuls: Lead now. No wall. No boots. No beds.

The list of 2020 presidential hopefuls includes many of our progressive champions and rising Democratic stars.2 From Sens. Sanders and Harris to Reps. O'Rourke and Gabbard, the list of party leaders hoping to replace Trump is growing. But to take down Trump and heal the hurt his administration is inflicting on millions of Americans, we need bold leadership. We need a leader who refuses to compromise with white supremacists. A leader who puts people's health and wellbeing over profits. A leader who stands up for children, people experiencing poverty, the sick and elderly. A leader who protects our democracy and the right to vote. And a leader who will fight with urgency to make the promise of freedom and justice for all real for every person in the country.

Yesterday, Trump met with Sen. Schumer and Rep. Pelosi to demand $5 billion for his border wall and funding to expand his rogue deportation force, add more beds to detention facilities and build new prisons.3 These aren't just line items in a budget, they are funding requests to supercharge state-sanctioned violence against immigrants at the border and in communities across the country. Our advocacy worked to make sure Leaders Schumer and Pelosi rejected Trump's funding proposal, but their milquetoast statements after the meeting showed that they are still playing it safe. With their record of caving to Trump's anti-immigrant agenda, this is a cause for concern.

After meeting with Trump, Sen. Schumer told reporters that since Trump is happy with what's happening at the border, he should also be happy with a bill that keeps DHS running with its current level of funding.4 This was an opportunity for Sen. Schumer to set the national narrative and frame this fight as a moral crisis. He failed to do that, and it's not the first time.

We need new leaders who speak truth to power and take bold action to stop Trump and Republicans from institutionalizing hate. The future of our country depends on it.

Tell Democratic 2020 hopefuls: Lead now. No wall. No boots. No beds.

Democratic voters just elected the youngest, most progressive and diverse group of congresspeople in history.5 They also ended Republican control of many state legislatures. The most effective and groundbreaking campaigns were the ones of candidates like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who championed progressive issues like Medicare for All and publicly condemned Trump's racism and hate.

If Democrats who are planning to run for president want to win, they need to pay attention to what is activating the base. They must lead with a bold progressive vision and confront Trump's white supremacy head on.

DHS will run out of funding on December 21. This budget fight will be a testing ground for any Democrat who is planning to run for president. Speak out now to demand that they step up and lead.

Thanks for your activism.

