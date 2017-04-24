"ICE and CBP are carrying out horrific human rights abuses against immigrants and refugees. End all ICE and CBP contracts now."

Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen promotes himself and his company as a champion for refugees, but when you follow the money, those claims mean nothing.1,2

Deloitte signed more than $103 million in contracts with ICE since Donald Trump took office.3 That is outrageous. At a time when the Trump regime is terrorizing our communities and jailing migrant children and adults in concentration camps, we must expose and hold accountable all corporations enabling and making enormous profits from Trump's deportation force.

Speak out now to shine a bright light on Deloitte's partnership with ICE and CBP. The more of us who raise the alarm, the more power we build to end this dangerous collaboration.

Deloitte is one of the largest management consulting firms in the world. It could set the standard for its industry by living up to its values and rejecting contracts with ICE and CBP, but the firm is failing on both accounts.

Appallingly, Deloitte did not only contract with ICE and CBP while boasting about championing refugees, it also upped its ICE contracts under an administration that is carrying out horrific human rights abuses against refugees, including children and most recently, undermining the country's asylum program that most refugees rely on to enter and remain in the United States.

In fact, Deloitte signed more than $44 million in contracts with ICE since last year, doubling down on its morally bankrupt position after hundreds of employees urged the company to stop working with Trump's deportation force.4,5 That is unacceptable.

Deloitte competitor McKinsey & Company ended its contracts with immigration enforcement in 2018.6 With industry precedent, employee backing and massive public pressure from consumers and customers like you, Deloitte really has no excuse. Any company that claims to support refugees has no business contracting with the agencies that are abusing them.

