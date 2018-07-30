A new poll just found that up to 71 percent of Americans support Medicare for All.1 It comes on the heels of the November elections that swept in a wave of pro-Medicare for All progressive champions.

But Washington consultants are warning Democrats away from Medicare for All, according to one worrisome new report.2

We need to rally behind progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Medicare for All legislation to show support for bold action. Can you help?

Washington consultants want Democrats to focus on defending the Affordable Care Act from Republican sabotage and push other changes "down the road."3 Meanwhile, there are a raft of "Medicare for More" proposals from Democrats that would introduce Medicare as a public option, and some are better than others.4 What is important right now is to build support in Congress for the strongest possible Medicare for All legislation – from Progressive Caucus co-chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal – to remind Democrats where the progressive base of the party stands.

Medicare and Medicaid are our nation’s most effective and efficient health care programs, but right-wing Republicans have long had their sights set on dismantling our social safety net. Now, Trump is helping them do it. Their ultimate goal has been to end Medicare as we know it and cause skyrocketing premiums and loss of coverage for nearly 57 million of us. We cannot fight back with half-hearted, corporate solutions.

Predatory insurance companies and Big Pharma stand between people and their doctors and use monopoly power to rob us blind. Medicare for All would replace the for-profit leeches that drive up costs without making us any healthier. Even one recent right-wing study found that Medicare for All would result in more health care coverage and better outcomes while reducing overall U.S. medical costs.5 Medicare for All would also improve the program for today's seniors by including younger people and adding dental and hearing coverage into Medicare.

Medicare for All has become the mainstream, common-sense position. But with many conservative Democrats resisting and other Democrats floating limited proposals, we need to strengthen progressives' bargaining hand by pushing Democrats to co-sponsor the boldest possible Medicare for All legislation.

Thank you for speaking out.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call