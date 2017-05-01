Being gay is not an illness. Pass the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act of 2017 to ban conversion therapy nationwide.

Leading medical and mental health experts describe so-called conversion therapy, which practitioners claim can force a change in a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation, as dangerous, ineffective and unnecessary.

Conversion therapy is based on the false and hateful lie that being LGBTQ is a defect or disorder that needs curing. It is rooted in anti-gay and anti-transgender bigotry and based on lies that have been disproven again and again.

Recently, the Supreme Court let California’s ban on conversion therapy for minors stand.1 Now progressive champion Rep. Ted Lieu, who pushed for the crucial protections in California, has reintroduced a bill to ban conversion therapy nationally by calling it what it is: fraud.

Tell Congress: Conversion therapy is fraud. Protect LGBTQ people by passing the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act of 2017.

Nearly every major medical, psychological, psychiatric, social work and professional counseling organization in the country has publicly discredited conversion therapy.2 The practice is based on hateful lies and uses controversial practices like “violent role play, reenactment of past abuses, and exercises involving nudity and intimate touching.”3 Multiple studies have found people who undergo conversion therapy to be at higher risk of depression, alienation from family, anxiety and suicide.4 Children forced to go through the therapy are at even higher risk.5

The Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act is simple, Rep. Lieu said.

“It says it is fraud if you treat someone for a condition that doesn’t exist and there’s no medical condition known as being gay. LGBTQ people were born perfect; there is nothing to treat them for. And by calling this what it should be, which is fraud, it would effectively shut down most of the organizations.”6

States like Oregon, Vermont and New Mexico have already banned the practice for minors.7 The practice is dangerous for anyone who is subjected to it. With the recent Supreme Court ruling, we have momentum on our side to build awareness of the dangers of this practice and political support to ban it. If we can help spread understanding of how dangerous and fraudulent conversion therapy is, we can undermine the credibility of the those who practice and promote it and keep LGBTQ people safe.

Thank you for standing up for the LGBTQ community.

