"Pass the bills that would provide back pay to low-wage federal contractors who went without pay during Trump's government shutdown."

Trump's shutdown just ended, but there's no plan to pay low-wage federal contractors who lost their wages for the last 34 days.

During the shutdown, Congress approved back pay for around 800,000 federal workers, but they left out federal contractors, who often work in low-wage jobs as security guards, cafeteria workers and janitors.1

Democrats have introduced bills in the House of Representatives and the Senate to ensure these workers get the back pay they deserve.2,3 We need to make sure Congress passes them right away.

Tell Congress: Ensure low-wage contractors get back pay from work missed during Trump's shutdown.

The Trump shutdown was the longest in modern history. And the basic costs of daily life did not disappear because Trump threw a racist temper tantrum to try to get his wall. The longer it takes for back pay to arrive, the more people risk missing payments on cars, homes, insurance or student loans – not to mention gas, water, electricity and food.

Trump and Republicans care nothing about the workers who keep us safe, keep us fed, clean the floors and keep America moving, but Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Sen. Tina Smith have introduced bills to protect them.4 Both houses of Congress should stand up for workers whose wages were held hostage by Trump's racist immigration agenda and pass these bills now.

Thank you for speaking out.

