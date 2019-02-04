"Do not give in to Trump's hateful, anti-immigrant agenda. Tell Congress to refuse funding for Trump’s border wall and deportation force in any continuing negotiations."

Last night, Donald Trump spread more racist lies and doubled down on his threat to build a border wall by any means necessary.1

Declaring a national emergency, shutting down the government – again – and stealing money from other agencies are vile tactics Trump is still willing to use.2

We need to make clear to every member of Congress that failing to put checks on Trump and allowing him to extort billions of taxpayer dollars for his racist agenda is not an option.

Tell Congress: Don't give in. Block funding for Trump's wall and the expansion of ICE and CBP.

Thanks to the activism of CREDO members and our allies, Democrats held the line on wall funding and forced Trump and Republicans to reopen the government last month. Together, progressives, immigrants and federal workers made thousands of calls to Congress, confronted members on the Hill and occupied congressional offices to demand an end to the cruel political stalemate Trump started. Now, we must use the same grassroots power to hold Congress accountable as DHS budget negotiations continue over the next week.

Democratic members of the bicameral conference committee tasked with putting together a proposal for DHS' 2019 budget are caving to Trump. Their latest offer would hand him billions of dollars to supercharge his rogue deportation force and arm it with the latest surveillance technology, replacing Trump's wall with a so-called "smart wall."3 That is beyond unacceptable.

Members of Congress who vote for a proposal that approves any of Trump's demands – whether funding for the wall or deportation agents – are voting to escalate state-sanctioned violence against immigrants and refugees.

Thanks for keeping the pressure on Congress.

