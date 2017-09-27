Using military bases to ship coal and natural gas overseas would fuel climate change and undermine national security. I urge you not to move forward with this dangerous and misguided proposal.

Trump's scandal-plagued Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke is considering a dangerously misguided proposal to use West Coast military bases to ship coal and natural gas overseas.1

This short-sighted proposal would help supercharge climate change, endanger the public and could undermine our national security. As Washington Governor Jay Inslee put it, "the men and women who serve at our military bases are there to keep our country safe, not to service an export facility for private fossil fuel companies."2

We must create a massive public outcry in opposition right now before this scheme moves forward.

Tell Sec. Zinke: No fossil fuel exports from military bases.

The fossil fuel industry and Republican politicians have been scheming for years to ship millions of tons of dirty coal from Wyoming and Montana to overseas markets. Local communities and environmentalists in the Pacific Northwest have fought back and successfully blocked every single one of these proposals due to their consequences for the climate and public health.3

Now the Trump administration wants to ignore the will of the local communities that have unequivocally said that they do not want to become a hub for shipping fossil fuels overseas. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden pointed out that the Trump administration is "not only disregarding the realities around climate change, it’s trampling on local communities that have already rejected such proposals."4

Grassroots opposition has stopped countless fossil fuel export proposals, and it can do so again. That starts today as we work to build widespread public opposition to the fossil fuel industry's latest attempt to ship dirty fossil fuels overseas.

Thank you for everything you do.

References