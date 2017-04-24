"Protect and expand access to abortion in California. Pass The College Student Right to Access Act (Senate Bill. 320) to make medication abortion available at all University of California and California State University student health centers."

While Donald Trump’s anti-women administration is trying to gut access to abortion and contraception, California is protecting the health and rights of women in the state.

Students, reproductive health organizations and state lawmakers have teamed up on The College Student Right to Access Act (S.B. 320), a groundbreaking bill that would make the abortion pill available on all California public university campuses.1

This initiative began when UC Berkeley administrators turned down student requests to make medication abortion available at campus health centers, so now students and allies are taking this fight to Sacramento. Add your name to support them and push state lawmakers and Gov. Brown to back this important bill.

Tell California lawmakers and Gov. Brown: Stand up to Trump’s anti-choice administration. Pass S.B. 320 and expand access to abortion at all California public universities.

Right now, student health centers on California public university campuses do not offer medication abortion. Many college students must travel hours to the nearest abortion provider to access the care they need. The College Student Right to Access Act would make it easier for women to exercise their constitutional right to safe, legal abortion by making the abortion pill available on all University of California and California State University campuses.2

If it passes, S.B. 320 would not only expand abortion access in California, but also show the rest of the country that enacting progressive pro-choice state policies in the era of Trump is possible and a crucial part of resisting his anti-women regime.

California is leading the pro-women resistance. When Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services gutted access to no-copay birth control, California lawmakers passed policies to protect and expand low- to no-cost contraception access in the state.3,4 Progressive lawmakers in states like Washington, Massachusetts and New York have passed similar bills or are pushing them through state legislatures right now. S.B. 320 is a California led response to Trump’s attacks on abortion access that other states can replicate.

If we let it, Trump’s sexist administration will roll back the clock on women’s health and rights. We can stop that from happening by going on the offense at the state level. That’s why CREDO is teaming up with our friends at justCARE: Campus Action for Reproductive Equity to make sure pro-choice bill S.B. 320 becomes law.

