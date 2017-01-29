The nightmares Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail are coming true. He spent his first week in office targeting immigrants and banning Muslims from entering the country. In the face of Trump’s hate, thousands of people in communities all across the country came together to loudly and fiercely resist Trump’s racism, xenophobia and hate.

The massive and spontaneous weekend demonstrations at airports and city squares across the country put local officials on notice. We expect them to reject Trump’s dangerous agenda and stand with the communities he threatens.

Now we need to make sure the resistance to Trump happens in Congress too. Democrats, including progressive champion Sen. Chris Murphy and ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein have both introduced legislation to stop Trump’s racist and xenophobic Muslim ban – and we need to build support for them now.

Tell Congress: Support legislation to stop Trump’s racist and xenophobic Muslim ban.

Trump’s Muslim ban is appalling, horrifying and unconstitutional.1 It illegally discriminates against immigrants based on their country of origin by targeting people born in seven Muslim-majority countries. Before a federal judge issued a stay last week, federal officials had the power to bar refugees, permanent residents and people with legal visas from entering the United States. The Dept. of Homeland Security filed an emergency request to resume the travel ban but so far the appeals court has denied it.2

Both Sens. Murphy and Feinstein introduced legislation to protect refugee and immigrant communities. Sen. Murphy introduced legislation to “immediately overturn Trump’s hateful and dangerous executive order.”3 The bill would withhold any funding to enforce the executive order and declares it illegal based on the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, which banned discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin.4

Similarly, the first of two bills that Sen. Feinstein has introduced will rescind the executive order. Her second bill will amend the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act to add extra layers of protection to block the president’s authority to single out groups of people to bar from entering the United States. As long as immigrants, refugees and their families are under attack, we need to push our elected officials in Congress to fight back. They must reject any efforts to use xenophobia and racism to justify deportations, the suspension of civil rights or the closure of our borders.

There is no room for politics of hate and fear in our communities. We must take action now to fight back against Trump and his racist administration’s xenophobic and illegal attempts to demonize Muslim and immigrant communities. Speaking out publicly and in massive numbers will help pressure the craven and cowardly elected officials in Congress who have enabled Trump to date.

Thank you for all that you do.

