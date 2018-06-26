"Support legislation to stop Donald Trump’s unconstitutional and anti-Muslim attack on refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries."

Instead of providing a needed check on Donald Trump’s most dangerous and xenophobic impulses, five Supreme Court justices just handed him a blank check to discriminate against Muslims.1

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold Trump's Muslim ban threatens the core principles of our democracy and could help supercharge Trump's broad attacks on Muslim communities. Congress must do everything it can to stop this xenophobic and racist policy now.

Democrats have introduced legislation to block the ban. Add your support for these bills now and demand that Congress pass them immediately.

Tell Congress: Support legislation to stop Trump’s racist and xenophobic Muslim ban

Trump’s Muslim ban is appalling, horrifying and unconstitutional. It illegally discriminates against immigrants based on their country of origin by targeting people born in five Muslim-majority countries including – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen – and people born in North Korea and Venezuela. The ban prohibits people from these countries from traveling to the United States and bars many of them from ever qualifying for a green card or work visa.2,3

Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Judy Chu have introduced legislation to overturn this racist policy.4 The bill would withhold any funding to enforce the Muslim ban and declares it illegal based on the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, which prohibited discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin.

Similarly, Sen. Dianne Feinstein has introduced two bills to block the ban. One would rescind Trump's Muslim ban executive order and the other would amend the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act to restrict the president’s authority to bar people from entering the United States.5

Trump's Muslim ban comes from the same racism that allows him to rip families apart and terrorize immigrant communities. To protect immigrants, refugees and their families, we need to push our elected officials in Congress to fight back. We have to demand that they use their power to block Trump's hateful agenda. And we have to speak out publicly in massive numbers to make sure they know we will hold them accountable if they fail to act. Can you add your name today?

Tell Congress: Support legislation to stop Trump’s racist and xenophobic Muslim ban.

Thanks for standing up to Trump's hate.

References: