"No wall. No new family prisons. Block the Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act (H.R. 7059)."

Republican extremist Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to advance his political career on the backs of immigrant children and families.

He just introduced a draconian border bill that panders to the far-right Freedom Caucus and his party's racist base to boost his bid to become speaker of the house. McCarthy's extreme bill would hand Donald Trump billions for his border wall, supercharge ICE and worsen the country's mass incarceration crisis.1

We need to make clear to every member of Congress that a vote for this bill is a vote to help McCarthy and Republicans build political power by throwing children and families in jail.

Tell Congress: No wall. No new family prisons. Block Trump Republicans' latest border bill.

Blind loyalty to the white supremacist in the White House and a willingness to enable state-sanctioned child abuse and indefinite immigrant incarceration seem to be the new litmus test for Republicans, especially those vying for leadership positions within the Party. The Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act is a clear attempt by McCarthy to prove that he is racist and cruel enough to lead. No member of Congress should support this hateful bill.

The bill would:2

Appropriate $23 billion for the construction of Trump's border wall and new family prisons.

Penalize sanctuary states and cities that prevent ICE and CBP from violating people's Fourth Amendment rights and detaining them without due process.

Allow DHS to detain immigrants indefinitely.

Expand the definition of illegal reentry to include people seeking asylum at the border.

Empower ICE to conduct sweeps of Latinx and immigrant communities and detain anyone who seems in any way connected to a gang member, including people with no criminal record.

Any member of Congress who is willing to hurt children, imprison families and punish states that uphold the Constitution for political gain is unfit to govern, let alone lead a chamber of Congress. To protect our democracy and the soul of the country, we must make sure Democrats and Republicans of good conscience do everything they can to block McCarthy's cruel border bill.

Tell Congress: No wall. No new family prisons. Block Trump Republicans' latest border bill.

Thank you for your activism,

References: