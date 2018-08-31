Signatures needed: ICE is manipulating Congress to fund its terror

"Do not let Immigration and Customs Enforcement use a continuing resolution to expand its budget. Reject any bill that increases funding for ICE and CBP."

While thousands of progressives flood Washington to protest Donald Trump's second Supreme Court pick, ICE is manipulating Congress to fund its terror.

Congressional Republicans are planning to pass a continuing resolution (CR) to postpone debate on a spending bill that would increase DHS' detention budget.1 While a CR typically provides level funding, ICE is seeking to attach a dangerous provision to the bill that would add millions to its already inflated budget.

With horrific reports of ICE abuse and corruption emerging daily, we must do everything we can to make sure Congress takes this provision out of the CR and blocks any bill that supercharges this rogue agency. Will you add your voice now?

Tell Congress: Stop funding ICE terror. Block any bill that expands Trump's criminalization and deportation agenda.

ICE has successfully increased its budget for immigrant detention, enforcement and removal by nearly $1 billion over the past two years through persistent manipulation of the appropriations process.2

In both fiscal years 2017 and 2018, the agency overspent its budget with the assumption that Congress would bail it out. Then, it requested funding from Congress to compensate for its overspending, which Congress approved. Finally, ICE used its inflated budget as a starting point for the following year's funding negotiations. Now, ICE is trying to appropriate millions more detention dollars by adding a fourth step to this vicious cycle.

Outside of extraordinary circumstances, a CR only includes level funding to keep a department running while Congress negotiates its final budget for the year. ICE is planning to attach an anomaly to the 2019 DHS CR that would appropriate millions of detention dollars. It is a blatant attempt to ratchet up its baseline budget before final funding negotiations begin. We cannot let Trump Republicans and ICE get away with manipulating the appropriations process again.

During the clean DREAM Act fight last year, Republicans' racism and xenophobia was on full display when they shut down the government to advance their anti-immigrant agenda. Now, with the massive public outrage over ICE abusing children and ripping families apart at the border still growing, Trump's lapdogs in Congress are doing everything they can to avoid another budget fight that would force their hate into the light before the midterm elections.3 It's up to us to put their latest attack on the public's radar and push Congress to stop them from quietly expanding ICE through a CR.

We must make clear to every member of Congress that a vote for a CR or any bill that adds millions to ICE's budget is a vote to rip American families apart and escalate Trump's reign of terror on immigrant communities. Will you join us and our friends at Detention Watch Network in urging Democrats and Republicans of good conscience to do the right thing?

Thanks for fighting back.

